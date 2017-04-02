1 Dead, 3 Injured at Multi-Vehicle Collision at Sunset and Chautauqua

by Sue Pascoe

Four motorcyclists were involved in an accident with a Mercedes Benz shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at the intersection of Chautauqua and Sunset boulevards, according to Antione McKnight, Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion 9 chief.

A Mercedes traveling west on Sunset was making a left-hand turn when the accident happened. The motorcyclists were traveling eastbound. One motorcycle, and its driver flew over the car hitting a tree on sunset. Three other motorcycles went into the side of the Mercedes, and the motorcyclists were transported to UCLA Medical Center. The Mercedes’ airbags deployed both in front and on the right side of the car.

Speed has been cited as a probable cause. An investigation is underway and a van from the coroner’s office is arriving on scene Sunday afternoon.