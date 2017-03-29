3 Arrested with Stolen Van and Supplies on Mandeville Canyon Road

Palisades Patrol officers responded to a call of a car driving backwards down Mandeville Canyon Road near noon on Wednesday, March 29. Officers stopped the driver and two other occupants. According to officers, the driver admitted to being in a stolen van, which contained various supplies. Los Angeles police was called to investigate further.

Palisades Patrol report the van confirmed stolen from rental agency out of Oregon, and driver had stripped van of all identifying marks. Additional stolen electronics and other items were found in the van. Two other occupants disposition unknown. According to Palisades Patrol, LAPD continuing to investigate.