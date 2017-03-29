3 Arrested with Stolen Van and Supplies on Mandeville Canyon Road

· 0 commentsViews: 107

Palisades Patrol officers responded to a call of a car driving backwards down Mandeville Canyon Road near noon on Wednesday, March 29. Officers stopped the driver and two other occupants. According to officers, the driver admitted to being in a stolen van, which contained various supplies. Los Angeles police was called to investigate further.

Two individuals are detained by Palisades Patrol on March 29, 2017 on Mandeville Canyon Road following a road stop with a stolen van. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Two individuals are detained by Palisades Patrol on March 29, 2017 on Mandeville Canyon Road following a road stop with a stolen van. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Palisades Patrol report the van confirmed stolen from rental agency out of Oregon, and driver had stripped van of all identifying marks. Additional stolen electronics and other items were found in the van.  Two other occupants disposition unknown. According to Palisades Patrol, LAPD continuing to investigate.

One of three occupants from the stolen van stopped on Mandeville Canyon on March 29, 2017. Credit: Palisades Patrol

One of three occupants from the stolen van stopped on Mandeville Canyon on March 29, 2017. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Items found within a stolen van from Oregon stopped by Palisades Patrol on March 29, 2017. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Items found within a stolen van from Oregon stopped by Palisades Patrol on March 29, 2017. Credit: Palisades Patrol

Tags: , , ,
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (256)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (89)