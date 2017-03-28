Palisades Crime: Safe Key Stolen After Forced Entry into Businesses

The following March 28, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/18/17 btwn 3:15 PM and 4:45 PM . The suspect took victim’s property after valet parked victim’s vehicle.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Temescal Canyon, 3/25/17 btwn 7:30 AM and 10 AM . The suspect smashed a window on victim's vehicle and took a wallet.

30 Haldeman Rd, btwn 3/15/17 at 5 PM and 3/16/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspect entered victim's vehicle and took tools.

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/27/17 btwn 9:45 PM and 10:10 PM . The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a bicycle.

BURGLARY

500 Palisades Dr, btwn 3/17/17 at 7:45 PM and 3/18/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect cut the lock off a storage shed and took a bicycle and gym equipment.

1200 El Medio, 3/17/17 btwn 3 PM and 6 PM . The suspect attempted to pry open a door and window at victim’s home.

15200 Sunset, btwn 3/25/17 at 2 PM and 3/26/17 at 3:30 PM. The suspect forced entry into two of four businesses at location and took a safe key.

OTHER CRIMES

Trespass

17800 Tramonto, 3/27/17 at 1:30 PM. The suspects (#1 male black, black hair brown eyes, 6′ 160 lb, 20 years, #2 male black, black hair brown eyes, 6’3″ 180 lb, 27 years, driving a black Chevy) entered victim’s backyard without consent.