Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Examine Hoarding Behavior

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, April 3, at the Palisades Library will address the issue of hoarding.

Christina Nairn, chair of the L.A. County Hoarding Task Force and supervisor for the County’s Department of Mental Health Genesis Facts Program, will speak on “Buried in Treasures: Understanding Hoarding Behavior.”

Nairn will discuss the causes and types of hoarding, what behaviors are and are not considered hoarding behavior, and current interventions that support the person, family and community.