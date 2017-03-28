PaliHi Tennis Wins National Tournament in Newport Beach

The Palisades High School tennis team won the 18th National Invitational Boys High School Tennis Tournament, held at the Palisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach March 24 and 25.

After finishing second last year to Torrey Pines, PaliHi found itself seeded first in this tournament, which featured 16 of the top teams from around the country.



The Dolphins first defeated Sage Hill School (Newport Coast, CA), 6-2, and then Greenhill School (Addison, Texas) 6-2, before facing third-seeded Harvard-Westlake in the finals. HW had defeated the two-seed, Peninsula High School, to advance.

Palisades lost two of the three doubles matches and needed to win four of six single matches to win the tournament. They did one better, winning five matches.

Under Coach Bud Kling, the Dolphins are undefeated this season. Their next home match will be the City Section quarterfinals on April 19, followed by the semi-finals on April 21.