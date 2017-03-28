Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club to Hold Annual Rummage Sale April 1

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Clubhouse, 901 Haverford Ave. On-site parking is free.

Sale items may include silver and crystal, antiques, jewelry, décor, designer clothing, purses, shoes, tableware and office supplies. Proceeds will support the club’s philanthropic mission and the renovation of its clubhouse.

Donations, in good condition, will be accepted at the clubhouse on Thursday, March 30 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations are tax-deductible.