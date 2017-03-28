Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Discuss Panhandling

Should a resident give money to a homeless person who is panhandling?

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness will host a discussion on that topic from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. Residents are invited to this free event.

The program will include a video interview with a Palisades panhandler; a presentation about Palisades panhandling by Patrick Hart; addressing community impacts with Celeste Hayeck, Von’s assistant general manager; comments by LAPD Officer Rusty Redican about the city’s panhandling law; a town hall question-and-answer period; and a final discussion and conclusions.