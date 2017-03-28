Los Angeles Central Library Builds Civic Identity

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

On a late morning in April 1986, fire detectors sounded at the Los Angeles Central Library, alerting firefighters to a blaze that was to rage for more than seven hours, calling upon a platoon of fire department companies, rescue ambulances, helicopters, salvage companies and library personnel.

Attributed to arson, the fire found abundant fuel. The 1926 building designed by architect Bertram Goodhue was, by 1986, housing thousands of volumes squeezed into internal stacks, all tightly packed onto 6-ft.-high shelves. The building was literally stuffed to the ceiling with combustible materials.

Twenty percent of the library’s holdings were destroyed, and the surviving works suffered significant water and smoke damage. Yet, 85 percent of the total value of the structure and contents were saved.

This building, its history and its significance in the story of Los Angeles is the subject of Ken Breisch’s new book, The Los Angeles Central Library: Building an Architectural Icon, 1872-1933.

An associate professor in the School of Architecture at USC, Breisch says his love for his small-town library in the Midwest began at age 6 or 7. Over the many intervening years, he has published numerous articles, book reviews and book chapters on American architectural history, especially in the areas of library design and vernacular building.

With degrees in art history, Breisch examines library buildings as a means of understanding issues of culture. By focusing on the evolution of the library in Los Angeles, he distinguishes our city at the western edge of the country, its Mexican roots, benign climate and aspirational spirit from the classical idea of a library in the East and Midwest that referenced Greek and Roman ideals in architecture.