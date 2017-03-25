Palisades Lunch Club Welcomes New Member

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

In the last couple of years since our monthly lunch club began visiting some of Southern California’s most famous and historic restaurants, we’ve been pressured by many friends who have expressed strong interest in joining our four-man group.

We have managed to resist until now, but we finally realized that four senior citizens like ourselves could use someone with a good memory. Sometimes it takes all four of us to tell a story and recall all the events that took place. I think we may have found that person.

Her name is Siri. She is courteous. She’s quiet. She doesn’t speak unless spoken to, and she doesn’t take up much space at the table. You may know her as the voice of the Google app on your cell phone. Siri has become an important member of our team recently and has been an invaluable resource as we each struggle to remember a fact that once came to mind so easily.

Just as an example, at our most recent luncheon at Taverna Tony’s in Malibu, the prominent Greek restaurant in Cross Creek Center, she told us how to pronounce the dish “moussaka” and helped us avoid making fools of ourselves. She said in her rather stilted voice: “The word is pronounced mu- ’sa-ka.” I thanked her for the info and carefully placed her next to my knife and fork.