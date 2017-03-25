Harisienne Facial Available at Oasis

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Most women and some men in Pacific Palisades have had facials, if only for a special life celebration. But few have had a Harisienne treatment, because up until about a year ago, those facials were available only in Japan and France.

Maria Iorillo, an aesthetician who works for Oasis Palisades (16704 Bollinger Dr.), is one of only five in the United States who has been trained in the technique.

“I read about the procedure in a trade magazine three years ago,” said Iorillo, a Palisades native. “I wondered why it wasn’t done more often here.”

She explained that the face and scalp have 31 types of striated muscles and the Harisienne treatment works individually on each of them, causing the muscles to relax. The result is a more youthful-looking, uplifted expression without surgery or injections.

By using small, smooth tools about the size of a pen, Iorillo first stimulates the muscles, then gently exfoliates the skin—which she says helps with the lymphatic system. The result is almost like a deep, soothing massage, specifically meant for the face.

There are no extractions or microabrasions, but the overall result is noticeable. “It gives the skin a more youthful appearance,”said Iorillo, who added that it’s not uncommon for people to thank her after receiving the first one. “They walk out and you can tell they’re thinking about it. But a day later I get a call and they book a second Harisienne treatment.”