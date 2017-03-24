Obstacles Encountered in Downsizing

Eventually, however, the time may come when health and safety risks create the need for either full-time assistance or moving to a more appropriate living situation.

It may be easier to make a transition in lifestyle when events are not in any critical stage and while there is more energy and ability to tackle the actions necessary to moving. However, even when such a decision is made, there may still be various physical and emotional challenges that delay making such a change.

There are various ways that family members and friends can help seniors when making a lifestyle transition becomes necessary. Family members can provide loving support and encouragement while allowing the senior to remain in control of the process as much as possible.

If family members are too far away or unable to provide much help due to their own family needs, there are many people available who are experienced in organizing and getting ready for a move. They can provide a wide range of services that can take a great deal of the physical and emotional energy off the shoulders of the senior.