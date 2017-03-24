Google’s Jacobson Will Speak At Palisades Chamber Event

Brendan Jacobson, the strategic partnerships manager for Google, will be the next speaker in the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Speaker Series, Thursday, March 30. Jacobson, who is based in the San Francisco Bay area, will speak at 8 a.m. at a breakfast at Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu.
Admission is $35 for members and $45 for general admission. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call (310) 459-7963 or visit palisadeschamber.com/event/speakerseriesgoogle/.
After graduating from UCLA in 1998, Jacobson worked in group sales with the San Francisco Giants for a year before going to the Mets in 2000. That same year he moved to Zagat in corporate sales. He was the director of online advertising sales when he moved to Google in 2011.
On his LinkedIn profile, one member wrote, “Brendan is a highly knowledgeable digital advertising brand consultant.”
