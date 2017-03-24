Google’s Jacobson Will Speak At Palisades Chamber Event

Brendan Jacobson, the strategic partnerships manager for Google, will be the next speaker in the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Speaker Series, Thursday, March 30. Jacobson, who is based in the San Francisco Bay area, will speak at 8 a.m. at a breakfast at Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu.

Admission is $35 for members and $45 for general admission. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call (310) 459-7963 or visit palisadeschamber.com/event/speakerseriesgoogle/.