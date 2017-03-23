Stern Lecture at St. Matthew’s

Dr. Walter Brueggemann will be the featured speaker at this year’s Stern Lecture on March 24 and 25 at St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave. To reserve a seat for this free, limited-capacity event, email sternlecture@stmatthews.com or call: (310) 454- 1358 ext.128.
The lecture will consist of three separate talks, beginning on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Brueggemann’s second and third lectures will follow on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a break between the two talks.
Considered “one of the most influential Bible interpreters of our time,” Dr. Brueggemann has written highly regarded books, including Message of the Psalms, Theology of the Old Testament and The Prophetic Imagination. He is particularly renowned for his method combining literary and sociological modes when interpreting the Bible.
The Stern Lecture series was established in 1986 by Dr. W. Eugene Stern in memory of his wife, Libby Naffziger Stern, and is dedicated to bringing international scholars to the Parish of St. Matthew for lectures and preaching opportunities.
Visit stmatthews.com for more information.
