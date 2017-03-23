Stern Lecture at St. Matthew’s

Dr. Walter Brueggemann will be the featured speaker at this year’s Stern Lecture on March 24 and 25 at St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave. To reserve a seat for this free, limited-capacity event, email sternlecture@stmatthews.com or call: (310) 454- 1358 ext.128.

The lecture will consist of three separate talks, beginning on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Brueggemann’s second and third lectures will follow on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a break between the two talks.