Resident Donates $15,000 to Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Scott Beal read about the endeavors of the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Task Force on Homelessness in November and decided to get involved.

He both donated $15,000 and joined the task force to provide not just his money but also his time in their effort to address homelessness.

“The current problem of our time is the homeless crisis,” Beal, 51, said. “You can see the explosion in the problem. That’s why I got involved to try and help the situation. I really believe that we all have a responsibility to take care of each other.

Beal, a former mortgage broker who now owns several apartment complexes, attends the task force’s meetings as a new member. He also spends about eight hours each week patrolling the Via Bluffs, Portrero Canyon and Temescal Canyon Park to look for and report camps. Like other volunteers, he hands out cards to the homeless folks he encounters to help connect them to social services programs via the Ocean Park Community Center. Through this and other task force work, he has become acquainted with some homeless people in the area and has learned more about their varied difficulties.