Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Awards $31,280

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club continued its annual benevolence program on March 7 by handing out $31,280 to 19 nonprofits that serve the community.

The festive ceremony, held in the clubhouse on Haverford Avenue, included desserts prepared by Mary Dean and background music with Marie Captain on the piano.

PPWC President Haldis Toppel told the awardees, their guests and club members, “What wonderful accomplishments you have given this community.” She then turned over the microphone to grant awards co-chairs Eva Iino and Robin Weitz.

The two women thanked everyone who had attended the Home Tour and Holiday Boutique in November (the club’s major fundraiser) and the event’s major sponsors: Realtor Michael Edlen, Snyder Diamond, Structure Homes and Toyota of Santa Monica.

Money was then distributed in four categories: arts and recreation; community and charitable groups; education; and beautification.

Andrew Frew accepted the grant given to Movies in the Park and announced the free movies that will be shown outdoors at the Palisades Recreation Center every Saturday evening this August: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Little Mermaid, Grease and Beauty and the Beast (animated version).