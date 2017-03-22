Malibu Orchid Society to Hold Fundraiser

The Malibu Orchid Society Fundraiser will hold its annual auction on Thursday, March 30. Previews begin at 6:30 p.m., with the auction to begin at 7 p.m. at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Clubhouse, 901 Haverford Ave. Light refreshments are provided and all are welcome to attend.

More than 200 orchids, including bloom- ing plants and rare specimens, will be auc- tioned. The society is an award-winning, volunteer-run, nonprofit organization formed in the spring of 1963 to develop interest in orchids; to aid and assist members with orchid growing and culture; and to provide educational information to benefit members and the community.

Visit malibuorchidsociety.org for more information.