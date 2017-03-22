Crayon Collection Aided By Palisades and Malibu Wells Fargo Bank Branches

By Sue Pascoe

Sheila Michail Morovati took her children to restaurants, and loved the idea that they were given crayons to keep them busy, but was also upset when she watched the restaurant staff throw away the barely-used colors.

In 2011, Morovati began the nonprofit Crayon Collection with the goal of repurposing crayons, keeping them out of landfills and getting them into the hands of kids who needed them.

“There’s so much talk of the environment, climate change, budget cuts in education, teachers paying for supplies out of their own pocket,” said Morovati, a Brentwood resident. “I fused it all together and realized I had to do something.”