Bryan’s Smile at Paul Revere Middle School Addresses Teen Drug Addiction

“Don’t say, ‘Not my child.’ It may happen to you just as it did to us,” Dr. Melanie Gullet, a Santa Monica-based dentist, tells parents.

After the death of her 26-year-old son to a heroin overdose, she started a nonprofit organization to raise awareness of substance abuse. “We present an educational, eye-opening program to help youth and parents see what is happening in the community and the consequences of drug and alcohol use in children.”