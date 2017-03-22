Bryan’s Smile at Paul Revere Middle School Addresses Teen Drug Addiction

“Don’t say, ‘Not my child.’ It may happen to you just as it did to us,” Dr. Melanie Gullet, a Santa Monica-based dentist, tells parents.
After the death of her 26-year-old son to a heroin overdose, she started a nonprofit organization to raise awareness of substance abuse. “We present an educational, eye-opening program to help youth and parents see what is happening in the community and the consequences of drug and alcohol use in children.”
This free, two-hour, interactive drug prevention program is recommended for children ages 10-17, who must be accompanied by their parent(s) or guardian.
Bryan’s Smile will be held on March 23, April 20 and May 25 at Paul Revere Middle School, 1450 Allenford Ave. Check-in time is 5:45 p.m. and the event is from 6 to 8:15 p.m. To register and for information, visit bryanssmile.com.
