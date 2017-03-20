Palisades Crime: Suspect Rams Vehicle Through Gate onto Riviera Country Club Greens

The following March 20, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

VANDALISM

1200 Capri, btwn 3/17/17 at 6 PM and 3/18/17 at 6 AM. The suspect drove through victim’s gate causing damage to the gate. The suspect then drove on victim’s golf course causing damage to the greens.

OTHER CRIMES

DUI

500 Palisades Dr, 3/18/17 at 10:25 PM. A 55-year-old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/18/17 at 6:30 PM. A 37 year old male was arrested for DUI after the fire department investigated the suspect found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

15700 Bowdoin, 3/15/17 btwn 1 PM and 2:15 PM . The suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and took money.

400 Surfview, btwn 3/14/17 at 10 PM and 3/15/17 at 7 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim's vehicle and took a laptop computer, money, and backpack.

700 Wildomar, btwn 3/14/17 at 6:15 PM and 3/15/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a box of weight watchers food.

16800 Pacific Coast Hwy, 3/17/17 at 12:50 PM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, 6′ 170 lb, 25/30 years, #2 male Hispanic, 6′ 150 lb, 25/30 years) pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses.