PaliHi Volleyball: Team to Watch

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The young PaliHi boys volleyball team has already surged to success by winning the Gold Division championships in both the Venice Varsity Tournament and the Redondo Classic.

“This is the first time we’ve won the [Redondo tournament] in 10 to 15 years,” said head coach Carlos Gray, who noted the team’s strong early-season record: 16-1. “They’re a fun team to watch, and they’re a joy to coach.”

The Dolphins reunite five starters from last year’s squad, which featured three freshmen and two sophomores in its opening lineup. This year, the same five starters—junior twin brothers Jeff and Scott Stuart, plus now sophomores Akhil Tangutur, Marcus Partain and Justin Howard—have been joined by junior Flaviano Winther and a freshman, Partain’s younger brother, Miles.

The overall team, which also includes senior Eros Surya, juniors Jimmy Taylor, Riley Byington, Kai Padden and Colum Yeh, and sophomore Mason Mallory, began the Redondo Classic by winning pool-play matches against Long Beach Millikan (25- 18, 25-16) and Notre Dame (25-27, 25-22, 15-13), while dropping one to Calabasas (25-18, 23-25, 12-15).