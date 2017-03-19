Viewpoint: Help Me Secure Items for a Home

By Max Rodman

Special to the Palisades News

When I first learned about A Sense of Home (ASOH), a new L.A.-based nonprofit organization that helps at-risk foster youth, I thought it was great that this organization was doing so much to help this huge and quite neglected problem.

When children in the foster care system turn eighteen, they are normally sent out into the world to live on their own. However, once these young adults find a place to live, they do not have any of the necessary items to fill an apartment, such as furniture, kitchen items, and linens. They also don’t have a lot of help.

What I liked so much about ASOH is that they give these young adults a real place they can call their own, their first home—a place where they can feel comfortable and safe.

ASOH also creates a community among these young adults. Once someone receives a home from ASOH, they pay it forward and help set up someone else’s new home. This also helps them all to make new friends and build a support network.

I volunteered my time setting up a home for Keisha and it felt really good. It meant a lot to help someone who had less than me and to change her life for the better. Afterwards, I wanted to do more for ASOH. (asenseofhome.org)

In order for ASOH to help, they need people to donate things to fill the new homes. I figured that there were lots of people in my neighborhood who would have things to donate. So, I want to ask my community to help fill an ASOH truck with items to put in the new homes. My hope is that a Palisades News article on ASOH will get the word out and encourage Palisadians to donate.