Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala Plays with the Pros

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Pepperdine sopohmore Sahith Theegala earned his first collegiate golf title on Feb. 28 when he won the 54-hole Southwestern Invitational tournament in Westlake Village by one stroke. The Waves also captured team honors by upsetting sixth-ranked USC by 16 strokes.

“I didn’t play that well today [the final round] but I put myself in a good position with the first two rounds [66-66],” Theegala said on the Pepperdine website. “I was just trying to have fun. The last couple weeks have been unbelievable.”

Unbelievable is a good way for Theegala to sum up the end of February. He was low scorer in the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase at Riveria on Feb. 13, and four days later he was playing in his first PGA tournament.

The Showcase features top collegiate players in the country, who are paired with a pro and two amateur-playing alumni from their school. The foursomes play a best-ball competition with the winning team earning a $50,000 donation to that school’s golf program. Pepperdine won with Theegala, PGA pro Jeff Gove, Paul Porteous and Matt Stapleton.

Theegala’s 69 earned him entry into the Genesis Open, where the 19-year-old was paired with Wesley Bryan and Kelly Kraft (a second-place finisher at Pebble Beach the week before). Since college golfers don’t have a caddy, Theegala asked Jason Tuck, the assistant golf coach at Diamond Bar High (where Theegala went to school), to carry his bags.

Once on the course, Theegala didn’t let the pressure bother him. “I don’t think,” he said. “I just hit the next ball.”

At the end of 36 holes, Theegala was tied for 40th at 2-under 140 with Phil Mickelson (who has won five major championships) and J.B. Holmes (a four-time PGA Tour winner). Theegala and Mickelson had identical opening rounds of 67-73.