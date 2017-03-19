Palisades High School Lacrosse Enters New Era

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Kevin Donovan was named head lacrosse coach at Palisades High School just three days before the Chaminade game last February 2016. The Dolphins lost, 17-4.

“It was a train wreck,” Donovan said. “I was still learning the players’ names.” But as the season continued, “the players were excited to get new blood and it was about get- ting the program going.” The season ended 16-3, with Palisades taking the City championship against Hamilton 19-9, which would be considered successful by most coaches, but not Donovan.

“We could go 16-3 [in the city] and win everything, but I’d rather go 7-7 and get the team better prepared for the [Southern Section] playoffs,” he said. (Last year, ranked 16th the Dolphins played Palos Verdes, losing 21-3 and were eliminated in the first round. Palos Verdes went onto the championship game against Loyola, losing 7-6 in overtime. Loyola then beat Corona del Mar to win the Southern Section title.)

This year, Chaminade was again one of Pali’s early opponents, on Feb.y 25, and although the Dolphins lost 13-11, “We played well and could have won, but it was in the details,” Donovan said.

He has put together a much tougher schedule for his players this season, which includes not only Chaminade, but Oak Park, Redondo Union, Mira Costa and Thousand Oaks.