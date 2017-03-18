Michelle Villemaire Leads Yarnbombing on Palisades Village Green

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Michelle Villemaire draws attention to National Woman’s History Month in a unique way— with yarnbombing. This is her third year of honoring women rebels, poets, doctors, astronauts, teachers, slaves, scientists and politicians by beautifying a landscape with knitted yarn pieces.

With Villemarie leading the way, trees, benches, lamp poles and even bicycles were decorated on the Village Green on March 10. The installation will remain up for 10 days.

“Michelle is the creative dynamo that makes it happen,” said Palisadian Cindy Simon, co-founder of Dollies Making a Difference. “I love working with people like her!”

Village Green board member Marge Gold, who helped with the installation, said the reaction of the community was fascinating.

“It brings people out and everyone is so delighted,” Gold said. “People smile. School kids, like the high school kids who came today, seem engaged and interested. It feels to me that is what community is about.”

The Village Green board realized that before Villemaire could start, she needed liability insurance. Jim Kirtley, executive director of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, took the creative Palisadian under the Y’s insurance umbrella.

On Friday morning, Villemaire was high up on a ladder, above Antioch and Swarthmore, tying yarn around a large tree. Former YMCA employee Rashad Rhodes held the ladder.

Villemaire said she fully trusted Rhodes holding the ladder, even though almost everyone walking by the Green stopped to chat with the popular Rhodes.