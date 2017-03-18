Help Pali Elementary Win a $10,000 Grant

Palisades Elementary School needs your help winning $10,000. If the school receives the most online votes between Feb. 1 through March 24, it will receive the money.
The public may submit votes and voters must be at least 18 years of age. No more than one vote per email address per day will be accepted. This is a new grant program from State Treasurer John Chiang, and ScholarShare plans to award $300,000 to California’s K-8 public and charter schools in 2017. Money from the program can support extracurricular and enrichment programs, such as new science lab equipment, band uniforms and tutoring programs. Visit myscholardollars.com for more information.
When the News editor voted on March 3, there were only 70 votes. Visit the site and help Palisades Elementary win $10,000.
School leaders explained what they would do with the money. “Our school’s technology and curriculum committees, which are made up of teachers, parents and staff, are developing a five-year plan to update and replace the school’s technology equipment and to take our technology education and infrastructure in new, innovative ways.
“The plan includes, among other things, the introduction of technology to our library, new smart boards in classrooms, a cloud-based system, replacing aged or damaged equipment, and technology education for teachers. We would use the grant money to begin to implement the five-year plan as defined by these committees and approved by our school’s governing council.”
Social Icons