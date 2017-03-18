Help Pali Elementary Win a $10,000 Grant

Palisades Elementary School needs your help winning $10,000. If the school receives the most online votes between Feb. 1 through March 24, it will receive the money.

The public may submit votes and voters must be at least 18 years of age. No more than one vote per email address per day will be accepted. This is a new grant program from State Treasurer John Chiang, and ScholarShare plans to award $300,000 to California’s K-8 public and charter schools in 2017. Money from the program can support extracurricular and enrichment programs, such as new science lab equipment, band uniforms and tutoring programs. Visit myscholardollars.com for more information.