Palisadians Win Trophies in World Martial Arts Tourney

Four Pacific Palisades residents competed in the 30th Annual World Martial Arts Championships at the Ontario Convention Center on Feb. 24, 25 and 26. All four train at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in the 881 Alma Real building.

Tamar Springer took first in musical weapons in the black belt division (age 30 and over). This was her first time competing in three years.

Springer also served as a coach for Skylar Saltzman, 13, Michael Gatto, 10, and Lily Kinnear, 13, and said, “It was truly wonderful to work with them. Lily had extremely tough competition, now, as a brown belt.”

Kinnear, a St. Matthew’s student, still took third in traditional forms, creative forms, musical weapons and fourth place in traditional weapons and musical forms.