Palisadians Win Trophies in World Martial Arts Tourney

Four Pacific Palisades residents competed in the 30th Annual World Martial Arts Championships at the Ontario Convention Center on Feb. 24, 25 and 26. All four train at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in the 881 Alma Real building.
Tamar Springer took first in musical weapons in the black belt division (age 30 and over). This was her first time competing in three years.
Springer also served as a coach for Skylar Saltzman, 13, Michael Gatto, 10, and Lily Kinnear, 13, and said, “It was truly wonderful to work with them. Lily had extremely tough competition, now, as a brown belt.”
Kinnear, a St. Matthew’s student, still took third in traditional forms, creative forms, musical weapons and fourth place in traditional weapons and musical forms.
Paul Revere eighth grader Saltzman fin- ished third in the black belt division in traditional forms and traditional weapons.
Gatto, a fifth grader at Canyon Elemen- tary, competed in the green belt division and took third in sparring and fourth in forms.
Springer plans to further her coaching skills by training with a Grand Master, who is on the tournament circuit as a competitor and a judge. “Working with him will hopefully bring me to the next level,” Springer said, “and also will enhance my skills as a coach, which I very much love to do, with the kids.”
