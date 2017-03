Pacific Palisades March 2017 Rain Report

A light drizzle on March 5 added .04 inch of rain to this year’s total rainfall accumulation, which is now 22.37 inches. According to deputy rainmeister Ted Mackie, who measures precipitation with the official L.A. County rain gauge at his home on Bienveneda Avenue, last year’s rainfall measured 10.51 inches. The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942, where record-keeping began, was 42.60 inches in 1997-98.