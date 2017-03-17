Amy Kate Connolly Produces Paul Revere Middle School’s ‘Hairspray’

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Paul Revere Middle School parent Amy Kate Connolly originally planned to find a new production company to coordinate this year’s after-school play. Instead, she ended up producing the whole thing herself.

“Before I knew it, I was doing everything,” including printing the tickets, designing the playbill, making T-shirts, and setting up a bake sale to help fund the $5,000 microphone rental, Connolly said. She also hired director Lara Ganz of Theatre Palisades Youth and musical director Ross Chitwood of Palisades Methodist Church. In addition, she found a used set and lucked out with the varied parents who volunteered to help.

“It’s been so much fun,” she added, noting that “this is a rebirth of the parents running the after school musical.”

Connolly, a former actress who had produced Theatre Palisades Youth plays, including the recent Madagascar Jr., began her experience in the summer by calling production companies, but each was either too busy or too expensive to run the PEP (Personal Enrichment Program) play, she said. PEP provides 96 hours of instruction time to the kids for $4.68 an hour, although the fee is waived for anyone who can’t afford it.

Palisades High School teacher Nancy Fracchiolla used to coordinate the program before moving to the high school, where she is a drama teacher, and when Connolly chose to handle the production herself, she phoned Fracchiolla. Aside from helpful pointers, Fracchiolla also suggested that some PaliHi teens might be able to help as crew members. The two also arranged for the middle school students to visit a play rehearsal at Pali.

The effort has been a success thus far, Connolly said. With Chitwood, the students “are getting top-notch, Juilliard-level vocal training,”while Ganz, who studied drama in New York and has a psychology degree from UCLA, helps “the children be comfortable enough to not only be themselves, but also to take vocal, physical and emotional risks and learn to love expressing themselves through music, dance and drama.”