Pacific Palisades LADWP Pole-Top Appeal Denied; More Sites Are Needed

DS 104 construction was further postponed when the town did not see much growth through the 1980s. By 2012, however, the DWP knew that a new distribution station was sorely needed for the western side of town.

When the DWP announced its intention to build DS 104 on its Marquez property, parents at Marquez Elementary and nearby residents objected that the station was too close to the school.

In response, then-City Councilman Bill Rosendahl and the DWP organized an 11-member task force, largely from the Marquez area, to research potential sites and provide recommendations.

DWP staff systematically investigated these sites, even pleading to state parks for a DS station on Los Leones parkland (behind Fire Station 29). This request was rejected.

In January 2016, DWP officials attended a Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting and said that to keep electricity reliable in the Marquez and Castellammare areas, it would have to install two temporary pole-top stations to ensure reliable electrical power in the Palisades until a second substation can be built. One PTDS would be built on the Marquez lot owned by DWP and a second at El Medio and Sunset.

Residents close to both locations objected, and reached out to Councilman Mike Bonin, who arranged a public meeting at Marquez School in March 2016. He told residents that if they didn’t like the proposed sites, they should find alternates.

After that meeting, about 122 emails went to the councilman’s office with the same wording:

“Thank you for reconsidering the location for the new electrical facility for the Marquez area. We strongly support locating this facility on Sunset Boulevard and especially think that the location just east of Marquez and Sunset in front of the empty lot (often called the Bernheimer lot) is the right spot.

“No electrical facilities of any kind should be located next to Marquez Elementary.

“Thank you again for identifying feasible alternatives for our school community and being willing to implement them.”

The three 61-foot poles that comprise each pole-top station were then installed at their current locations: one above the PaliHi baseball field, the other on the long-vacant Bernheimer property.

Steven Sommers and his business partner were in escrow to purchase the Sunset property last October, intending to build three ocean view homes, and were understandably shocked when the poles were suddenly installed by the DWP.

Neither Sommers nor his neighbors—the owner and residents of a 47-unit apartment building—had been notified.