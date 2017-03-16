Open House for New Palisades Lutheran Church Pastor Davis

The Palisades Lutheran Church will hold an open house on Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor its new minister, Pastor Kenneth Davis. Residents are invited to coffee and “goodies” at 10 a.m., followed by Davis’ sermon, “P.U.S.H. (Pray Until Something Happens).” All are invited to join the congregation and Pastor Davis for lunch. The church is located at 15905 Sunset Blvd. Call (310) 459-2358.

In a Feb. 15 News story, Davis said, “I’m in town, I’m available and I’d like to get to know people. I’m a caring, compassionate pastor who in my preaching attempts to connect our heads and our hearts together. I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive. If you give us a chance and come and worship with us, you will experience a loving environment that comforts and challenges you in your faith walk.”