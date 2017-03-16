Keanu Reeves Throws Out Pacific Palisades Baseball Association’s First Pitch of 2017

Keanu Reeves threw out the first pitch at the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association (PPBA) opening day ceremonies on Saturday. The versatile actor has been in more than 90 movies, including John Wick: Chapter 2, which opened last month to favorable reviews.

Reeves was asked to throw out the first pitch by Basil Iwanyk, founder of Thunder Road Pictures production company.

“This is fun, it’s youth sports, and it’s a nice day,” said Reeves, in explaining why he had accepted. The actor, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, grew up in Canada, but also lived in New York City.

A New York Yankees fan, Reeves was a hockey goalie all through high school, but has “original baseball” experience having played American stickball in Manhattan, first at Riverside and 88th and then on 77th Street between Second and Third Avenues.

Pancake Breakfast Saturday has been called the second-best day in the Palisades (the Fourth of July ranked first). Reeves, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, was asked if he might like to be a grand marshal in the Pacific Palisades parade. The West Hollywood resident was noncommittal, but finally replied “maybe.”