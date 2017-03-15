Union Bank Opens Palisades Branch

The Pacific Palisades Branch of Union Bank opened in the Clock Tower Building, 15205 Sunset Blvd. on Tuesday, March 7.

Located next to Chipotle near the corner of Monument and Sunset, the completely redesigned interior has a spacious lobby and plenty of meeting space. A full team of banking professionals is on hand to help both personal and small-business clients.

“We are very pleased to join the Palisades community and to welcome new clients into our beautiful new space,” said Branch Manager Phillip Nguyen, who invites residents to stop by and say “Hi.” “Our team is looking forward to assisting both consumer and business clients with their banking and lending needs.”