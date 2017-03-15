Palisades Highlands Fire Victim Identified

Lisa Elliot, 54, died in an early-morning fire March 4 at a Highlands townhouse. LAFD spokesperson Eric Scott said the fire was reported at 17195 Palisades Circle shortly after 3:40 a.m.

Neighbor Maria Kidd, whose bedroom faces the unit, said she looked across the alleyway and “the window exploded. It was unbelievable, it was like bombs going off.” Kidd was one of many people (including the Life Alert Company) who called 911, according to the LAFD.

When Fire Units 69 and 23 arrived, fire was showing out of the second-story window, according to Scott.

“Firefighters made a quick and aggressive attack and were able to confine the fire to one bedroom and a hall,” he said. “A female was found dead in the upstairs bedroom.”

Neighbors initially said they believed the deceased served as a caretaker for Judy Andersen, 74, who had health issues. But on the social media site Nextdoor Palisades, Pam Conway, Anderson’s niece-in-law, said Elliot was not a caregiver, but rather a guest who had been living there for some time.

Scott told the News that Anderson, who was sleeping downstairs, took a home fire extinguisher upstairs in an attempt to extinguish the fire, but was overcome by smoke.

“She was treated by firefighters/paramedics and then taken to a hospital,” Scott said. Andersen returned to her townhouse and spoke to LAFD arson investigators about 8 a.m. Shortly afterwards she left with her nephew, Chris Conway, who neighbors described as “wonderful.” There was concern about a cat, Fluffy, but the investigators located the animal under Anderson’s bed downstairs.