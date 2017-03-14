Sleeping Bags, Clothing Sought by Ocean Park Community Center

The need for clothing is particularly urgent this rainy season as many Ocean Park Community Center clients are waiting to be assigned shelter. In the meantime, they sleep in parks, on the street and in temporary shelters; in the morning, they line up hoping to get dry and warm clothing.

If you have any garments, blankets and/or sleeping bags that you can contribute, leave them at the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce office, 15330 Antioch St. or at Wells Fargo Bank, 15240 Sunset. They will be picked up and delivered to Ocean Park Community Center in Santa Monica.