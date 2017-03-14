Palisades Rotary Club Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament is May 20

The fourth annual Rotary Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament “All in for Kids!” will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in Janes Hall at the Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church, 15821 Sunset Blvd. Proceeds will benefit the Palisades-Malibu YMCA and the Rotary Club of Pacific Pali- sades Foundation.
The prize pool will be more than $5,000. The initial buy-in is $200 (includes dinner and two drinks) and the maximum number of players is 100. Players must be over 21. Add-ons and re-buys are available. The deadline is May 10, unless player spaces are sold out sooner.
Contact Pete Crosby at 310-454-6387 or poker.palisadesrotary.com.
Social Icons