Palisades-Malibu YMCA Youth Delegation Travels to Sacramento

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The statewide YMCA Youth and Government program operates under the slogan, “Democracy Must Be Learned by Every Generation.”

In 2012, only 11 girls participated in the model legislature and court program in Pacific Palisades. This year, 82 local high school students flew to Sacramento on February 16 to participate in a five-day conference that promotes public speaking and civic engagement. (Except for one student from Crossroads, the rest attend Palisades High School). The Palisades-Malibu YMCA contingent was just one of 50 delegations that participated.

The 3,000 participating students took over the Capitol and state court house. They passed bills and debated possible legislature. Those in the court, argued and heard cases. Some students participated in additional program areas including broadcast and print media, lobbying, the Board of Education, political parties and debating national issues.

This year there were several standouts from the Palisades delegation, including Whitney Neumann, who sponsored a bill that was passed by both legislative houses. The bill, if passed into law, would have made it a requirement for seniors to take a driving test at 75 years of age and each five years thereafter.