Palisades Crime: 12-Year-Old Ignores Driver Offering Ride

The following March 14, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Child Annoying

Allenford/Rockingham, 3/8/17 at 1:40 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 20/25 years, with a goatee and driving a brown 4 door vehicle) asked victim (age 12) twice if he wanted a ride. The suspect fled when the victim ignored him.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

700 Via De La Paz, 3/6/17 at 10:26 PM. The suspects (#1 male white, 20 years with a beard NFD, #2 male white, 20 years NFD, #3 female white, 20 years NFD) entered victim’s vehicle and took a purse, money, and sunglasses.

700 Ocampo, btwn 2/26/17 at 8 PM and 2/27/17 at 7:30 AM. The suspects entered victim’s vehicle and took glasses and perfume.

700 Toyopa, btwn 3/11/17 at 3:30 PM and 3/12/17 at 10 AM. The suspects (#1-3 male white, 18/20 years NFD) entered victim’s vehicle and took an iPod.

BURGLARY



800 Toyopa, 3/6/17 btwn 2 PM and 8:30 PM . The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took a laptop computer, iPad, and hoodies.

400 El Medio, 3/6/17 at 6:44 PM. The suspect attempted to pry open a door on victim's home.

13700 Sunset, 3/6/17 btwn 7 PM and 9:25 PM . The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

1100 Fiske, 3/6/17 btwn 11 AM and 9:45 PM . The suspect pried open a window to enter victim's home but no property was stolen.

500 Toyopa, 3/9/17 at 7:10 PM. The suspect (male, 5'5″/5'10", NFD) smashed a glass door on victim's home but fled when confronted by the homeowner.

THEFT

800 Haverford, btwn 3/6/17 at 7 PM and 3/7/17 at 8 AM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from a garage.

800 Haverford, btwn 3/6/17 at 7 AM and 3/7/17 at 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from the walkway next to victims apartment.

700 Via De La Paz, 3/6/17 at 10:26 PM. The suspects (#1-2 male white, 5’8″/5’10”, 20 years, NFD, #3 female white, 5’5″/5’7″, 20 years, NFD) entered victim’s open garage and took a bicycle and a tool kit.

17200 Sunset, 2/24/17 at 3 AM. The suspect (female white, blond hair, 5’6″ 180 lb, 40/50 years) entered apartment lobby and took shoes from victim’s package.