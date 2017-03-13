Marijuana Presents Problems for Dogs

A February New York Times story reported that the Animal Medical Center in New York City saw a 144-percent increase in pet marijuana overdose calls from 2010 to 2015. New York generated more calls than any other state except California.

There is a warning to pet owners not to leave marijuana edibles, of any description, where a pet has access to them. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine — National Institutes of Health, the plant contains more than 400 chemicals but the major psychoactive element is cannabinoid δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

According to the National Institutes of Health, “In animals, following oral inges- tions, effects begin within 60 minutes. Clinical signs include depression, hypersalivation, mydriasis, vomiting, urinary incontinence, tremors, hypothermia, and brachycardia.

“Higher dosages may additionally cause nystagmus, agitation, tachypnea, tachycardia, ataxia, hyperexcitability and seizures. Treatment of marijuana ingestion in animals is largely supportive. Vital signs including temperature and heart rate and rhythm must be continually monitored.”

Additionally, some sources say that “stoned” pets may lack the coordination necessary to consume food and water.

In the Times story, a person whose pet had ingested marijuana reported, “He wouldn’t eat, he wouldn’t drink, his head was bobbling back and forth.” When he tried to get up, the owner reported, “he staggered and fell.”