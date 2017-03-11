Palisades News Letters: Topanga State Park in Bloom

Palisades Alliance for Seniors
Thank you for the wonderful coverage you gave us (“PaliHi Students to Help Seniors with Technology” and our “Memory and Aging” program on Feb. 27) and that you have given us since our inception. We have a mailing list and a website, but I cannot tell you how many people who come to our events tell me that they saw it in the News. It is very much appreciated.
Karen Stigler
Palisades Alliance for Seniors
P.S. Our next speaker program, on the topic of Senior Nutrition, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on March 13 at the Library. We’re also still taking sign-ups for our free Technology Tutoring at Palisades HS; to sign up, readers should go to our website (www.palisadesalliance.org) and follow the directions highlighted in purple.
Topanga State Park in Bloom
What a beautiful photo of the big-pod ceanothus on your Feb. 15 front page (“Rain Will Yield a Dividend”)! James Kenney’s prediction is correct, because the big-pod ceanothus bloom is already in full swing at Topanga State Park. The Topanga Canyon Docents have published photos of the display on our Facebook page and newsletter. The effect of the bloom looks like a sprinkling of snow.
Other evidence of rainfall is noticeable around the park. The pond, which has been dry for a number of years, is brimming with water. Temescal Falls (located within the boundary of Topanga State Park) is now full of clear flowing water.
The Topanga Canyon Docents love to share our knowledge of the plants of the Santa Monica Mountains during our weekly nature walks on Sundays at 10 a.m. This year promises to have an exciting season for wildflower viewing! The walks are free, but there is a fee for parking. More information about the walks and our programs can be found at the website topangacanyondocents.org.
Concerning the falls, we’d like to remind folks not to dump goldfish into the natural streams of Topanga State Park. It is not only illegal, it is harmful to the California newt population. The goldfish prey on newt and frog eggs. Last year, the Topanga Canyon Docents trapped and removed goldfish in the pool below the falls.
Lucinda Mittleman
President Topanga Canyon Docents
Keep Our Oceans Clean
I think we need to tell the world about our ocean and why we should throw away our trash and not litter. The ocean is another world and trash is killing it, but there are so many ways to stop this and lots of people are not doing anything. Some ideas are that we should just stop using plastic and use reusable bags or paper bags, and we can also just pick up trash so it doesn’t end up in the ocean. Sometime I will go to the beach to surf and all I see is nasty trash people left behind. Trash kills lots of things like turtles, fish and other sea creatures.
Every year, 13 million tons of trash are dumped in our oceans. So much life is dying. About 95 percent of all sea turtles have eaten some form of plastic. Much of our sea life is dying from plastic or some other trash. Most fish aren’t even that scared of hunters, now they are more scared of trash.
We can stop trash from ruining our oceans. Our world would be so much better without all of this trash and all it takes is for you to help stop this. All you need to do is use reusable canteens and reusable bags. We need our ocean to survive and without it we would die. That’s why we need to save our oceans.
Oliver Waxtein
(Editor’s note: Members of Troop 223 have been sending letters letters to the News in order to finish a requirement for a Boy Scout Merit Badge. We appreciate their letters and welcome all Palisadians to express a point of view.)
