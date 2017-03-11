Palisades News Letters: Topanga State Park in Bloom

Other evidence of rainfall is noticeable around the park. The pond, which has been dry for a number of years, is brimming with water. Temescal Falls (located within the boundary of Topanga State Park) is now full of clear flowing water.

The Topanga Canyon Docents love to share our knowledge of the plants of the Santa Monica Mountains during our weekly nature walks on Sundays at 10 a.m. This year promises to have an exciting season for wildflower viewing! The walks are free, but there is a fee for parking. More information about the walks and our programs can be found at the website topangacanyondocents.org.

Concerning the falls, we’d like to remind folks not to dump goldfish into the natural streams of Topanga State Park. It is not only illegal, it is harmful to the California newt population. The goldfish prey on newt and frog eggs. Last year, the Topanga Canyon Docents trapped and removed goldfish in the pool below the falls.

Lucinda Mittleman

President Topanga Canyon Docents

Keep Our Oceans Clean

I think we need to tell the world about our ocean and why we should throw away our trash and not litter. The ocean is another world and trash is killing it, but there are so many ways to stop this and lots of people are not doing anything. Some ideas are that we should just stop using plastic and use reusable bags or paper bags, and we can also just pick up trash so it doesn’t end up in the ocean. Sometime I will go to the beach to surf and all I see is nasty trash people left behind. Trash kills lots of things like turtles, fish and other sea creatures.