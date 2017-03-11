By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

This is the second in a series that looks at some historically significant sites around Pacific Palisades. Although not even a century old yet, the town has a rich heritage, as well as a strong tradition of local activism and protective community interest. Portions of this series will draw on Betty Lou and Randy Young’s now-classic Pacific Palisades: Where the Mountains Meet the Sea.

Many Palisadians are not aware of the existence of the Aldersgate Lodge/Retreat Center, which is located at 925 Haverford, just north of the Woman’s Club. Most of the structure was built in 1892 as a private home near downtown Los Angeles. It has a Craftsman-style interior, with a Mission Revival-style exterior.

In 1927, the building was purchased by two groups formed from the Sunday school classes at the First Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles. The men’s group called themselves ‘We Boys’ and the women ‘J.O.C.—Jesus Our Companion’. These groups met for banquets, debates and retreats, and sought a permanent location for their gatherings. They purchased the house through an estate sale in 1927 for $3,000.