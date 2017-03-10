Driver Arrested in Pacific Palisades After Evading LAPD

A woman was arrested Thursday night, March 9 in Pacific Palisades after evading Los Angeles police. The LAPD pursuit began around 5:45 p.m. in the Sunset Boulevard and Bienveneda Avenue area and ended up in 1300 Block of Las Canoas Rd.

Shortly before 7 p.m. the driver of the vehicle, a woman with no further description, was barricaded in her vehicle. LAPD and Palisades Patrols broadcast public announcements for drivers to stay away from the area.

According to LAPD and witnesses, the driver parked in front of a house in the area and stayed there for several hours. The homeowner asked her to leave and when she did, she hit a car. Police were called and the driver tried to evade officers upon arrival, and then barricaded herself in the vehicle. West L.A. Division Capt. Tina Nieto posted the arrest update on Twitter at 6:16 p.m. where the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.It is possible she will be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. Also, police say the woman was possibly under the influence.