Rabbi Steven Carr Reuben to Speak At Palisades Presbyterian Church’s ‘Food for Thought’ Series

Palisades Presbyterian Church will continue its “Food for Thought” series at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, in Janes Hall, featuring Dr. Steven Carr Reuben. Lunch is provided, but please RSVP to (310) 454-0366 to ensure that there will be enough food.

Reuben, who serves as Rabbi Emeritus of Kehillat Israel Reconstructionist Congregation, had been involved in spiritual education for nearly 40 years.

After earning degrees in philosophy and political science at UC Davis, Reuben received a master’s degree from the University of Southern California, certification in aging and human development from the University of Georgia, a Ph.D. in religion from Sierra University and two honorary doctorates from the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College and the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. He was ordained as a rabbi in 1976.

Reuben, the founding editor of Compass magazine for teachers, is a recognized expert on moral education. He has appeared on countless television shows, and travels the country lecturing on character education and meeting challenges of interfaith relationships.