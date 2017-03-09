PaliHi to Present ‘Spring Awakening’

Palisades High School will present Spring Awakening, a rock musical that debuted on Broadway in December 2006 and won eight Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score and Featured Actor. The original cast album received a Grammy Award.

Set in late-19th-century Germany, the musical is based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind and deals with teens discovering their sexuality. When it originally premiered as a drama, audiences were stunned by the presentation of explicit subject matter, which led to its censorship and banning of the play.