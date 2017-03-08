Palisadians Request Carve-Out Sought for Marijuana Dispensaries

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Two Palisades moms, Dr. Cori Cross and Jill Roberts Piscatella, appeared before the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) on Jan. 26 to urge the community to “carve out” a one-mile safe zone around schools where the sale of marijuana is outlawed.

Dr. Cross is a board-certified pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) spokesperson. She is an active member of the California Chapter 2 AAP, through which she co-created the Fit to Play and Learn Obesity Prevention curriculum that is being taught in LAUSD schools.

Jill Roberts Piscatella, senior vice president of the Drug Enforcement Agency Educational Foundation, is an authority in after-school programs, and drug education. She won the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama in 2009.

Proposition 64, which was approved by voters in November, requires stores selling marijuana to be only 600 feet—or a tenth of a mile—from schools and day care centers— and that includes marijuana food trucks.