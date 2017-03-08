Palisadian Dean’s List for Fall 2016

The Palisades News has learned about the following Pacific Palisades collegians, who were honored for high academic achievement during the 2016 fall semester:

Avid Khorramian was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive this recognition.

Katherine Brody was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Students must average a 3.6 or better grade point average.

Gleb Mordovskoi was among 200 SUNY Oneonta students who earned provost’s list honors. To qualify, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Emmett Collins earned dean’s list recognition at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women profoundly focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. Graduates are not required to serve in the military, but about 30 percent of each class commission as officers in every branch of U.S. military.

Gracie Folds earned a place on the dean’s list at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. To be eligible a student must carry 14 or more credits and achieve a grade point average of 3.5. Folds, 17, attended New Roads School before leaving to enter college after 10th grade.