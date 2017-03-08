Los Angeles Parking Tickets Not Disappearing

Almost nothing is more irritating than running out to put money in a parking meter and finding a $68 ticket on your car windshield.

But you can soothe your anger by realizing that you are doing your part to help the city net about $42 million a year in parking citation revenue.

In January, City Controller Ron Galperin released the results of a study his office conducted on parking tickets—“Street Talk: Parking Tickets in LA.” (Visit: lacontroller.org/parking_tickets)—that was unveiled in January.

The most frequently issued tickets were for street cleaning (26 percent), expired me- ters (23 percent) and expired registration tabs (10 percent). Parking meter revenues are separately collected and deposited into the city’ special parking revenue fund.

Initially in January, Mayor Eric Garcetti was working on a plan to reduce parking fines, but in a Jan. 11 letter to the mayor, Galperin urged caution.

The controller explained that in the 2015-16 fiscal year, the city generated nearly $147.9 million in parking ticket revenues. In doing so, it also incurred more than $106.2 million in expenses (salaries and administrative costs), which means the cost of issuing tickets eats up roughly three- quarters of the subsequent revenue.