Remodeling Projects That Offer Best Value

By Anthony Marguleas

Special to the Palisades News

Many homeowners ask us that if they redo their kitchen or bathroom, will it be a good return on their investment? It depends.

There is a big misconception that most home remodeling projects will recoup an initial investment, and more, when you are ready to sell.

However, just because you spent $200,000 remodeling your home, most likely you will not get that back when you sell. According to the Remodeling 2016 Cost vs. Value Report (www.costvsvalue.com), which has been done every year for the past 30 years and compares the average cost for 29 popular remodeling projects with what the value those projects will return when one sells within a year, almost all remodeling projects do not recoup initial costs.

The report compares nine regions and 99 geographical markets in the U.S., so we can compare Los Angeles (see chart below). They also compare a baseline “mid-range” cost for each of the 29 remodeling projects with a higher-priced upscale one.

They reached their conclusions by asking local contractors what the cost would be and local real estate professionals what the specific remodeling project would return if they were to sell within a year.