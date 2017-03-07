Palisades Crime: Assault With a Stick

The following March 6, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.



GRAND THEFT AUTO

600 Alma Real, btwn 2/26/17 at 9:30 PM and 2/27/17 at 7 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

17400 Revello Dr, btwn 3/2/17 at 6 AM and 3/5/17 at 11 AM. The suspect entered the trunk of victim’s vehicle and took a GPS and jewelry.

17400 Tramonto, 3/4/17 btwn 5 AM and 5:30 AM . The suspect (male white, NFD) entered victim’s vehicle and took a leather pouch.

1400 Longworth, 2/26/17 at 4:20 AM. The suspect (male white or Hispanic, 5'10" 170 lb, 18/25 years) entered victim's vehicle and took the vehicle registration and registration sticker.



ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON

200 Ocean Ave, 2/28/17 at 11:30 PM. The suspect (male white, 5’10” 25/30 years) struck victim’s face and leg with a stick.

BURGLARY



1000 Chautauqua, 3/5/17 at 4:58 PM. The suspects (#1-2 male black, NFD driving a white Mercedes) smashed a glass window to enter victim’s home. It is unknown what property was stolen.

700 El Medio, 3/1/17 at 7 PM. The suspect attempted to enter victim’s home causing the alarm to activate. The suspect fled without making entry.

500 Muskingum Ave, 3/1/17 btwn 11 AM and 6:30 PM . The suspect entered victim’s home through an unlocked door and took jewelry and coins.

VANDALISM



15700 Bowdoin, 2/28/17 btwn 4:10 PM and 4:15 PM . The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle.

400 Toyopa, 3/1/17 btwn 1 PM and 8 PM . The suspect spray painted "white power" on a city curb.

900 Corsica, btwn 2/23/17 at 12 PM and 2/27/17 at 11 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim's home.