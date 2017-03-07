Nutrition Will Be the Palisades Alliance for Seniors Topic on March 13

The next Palisades Alliance for Seniors program, “Senior Nutrition,” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 13, in the Palisades Branch Library community room. The free program is open to all residents.

The speaker, Ibtisam Khoury-Sirhan, a L.A. County Department of Public Health official, will focus on common concerns about senior nutrition, physical and lifestyle changes that affect one’s diet, and what nutrients are important for the body as we age.

Practical advice will be offered including: how to increase fiber intake; how to decrease sugar and salt intake; ways to enhance taste, smell and chewing ability; and what to do if you can’t shop or cook for yourself.

The technology-tutoring program designed to help seniors become more com- fortable with digital devices is ongoing in March. Palisades Charter High School students are paired with seniors who need help with a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

One-to-one coaching will take place at PaliHi from 4 to 6 p.m. on four Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28. Pre-registration is required. Visit palisadesalliance.org for more information. Enrollment in the program will be confirmed upon receipt of the completed questionnaire.

There is no cost to attend the clinics, however enrollment is limited. Seniors must sign up in advance and fill out a brief questionnaire to determine technology comfort level and the assistance desired. Twenty spots will be available for each session, with a wait list if there is overflow interest. Seniors may sign up for either one or two sessions, and can join the waitlist for additional sessions.