Palisadians Explore Virtual Reality

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Imagine standing center stage at the historic Ace Hotel’s theater, while a physically intimate dance progresses in front of you.

You can hear the dancers breathe and grunt, as they lift and intertwine with each other, and you can turn away from them or look up to see the empty theater they are performing in just for you. Then explore a different version of their performance where they shrink to small figures that you can move and shift as you walk through a room to explore their dance.

This intriguing combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and contemporary dance set to David Bowie’s song “Heroes” enticed the Sundance Film Festival to invite Palisadians Eric Marshall and Laura Gorenstein Miller and their director, Melissa Painter, to present the production at the festival’s New Frontier program last month.

Festival attendees experienced the show using both immersive VR goggles and holographic augmented reality headgear, which allows viewers to see and explore both the dance and the room simultaneously.

“It was great to be able to show the piece to so many people who are respected storytellers,” said Marshall, an immersive designer who produced the piece. “We got a lot of great positive reactions; it was very inspiring.”

On Sunday, March 5, the project took another step forward by offering a show at the Ace Hotel (in downtown Los Angeles) with an hour-long live dance production titled “Minor Obsessions,” which featured the “Heroes” dance, eight other duets, and a finale with all of the dancers. In addition, attendees experienced both the virtual reality and augmented reality “Heroes” segments at various stations.

“I’ve always been kind of a Luddite, but this technology makes dance accessible to more people,” said choreographer Miller, whose work has premiered at numerous places ranging from UCLA’s Royce Hall to the Royal Opera House in London. These technologies “are a perfect format for dance, and I think that’s why we got the support and attention we did. Tech companies have these fabulous wares that they want to show to the world . . . Dance can really show off this emerging technology in such a visceral way. It’s a really great marriage.”